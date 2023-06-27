Hobey Ford's Golden Rod Puppets "Animalia"

Explore the magical world of animals with amazing realistic puppets.

Hobey Ford designs and constructs all of his Golden Rod Puppets as well as the beautiful sets that surround them. Hobey is considered by his peers both an innovator in puppetry craft and a master storyteller. His “Foamies” are large animal puppets that Hobey designs, carves and paints from blocks of foam. After studying each animal’s characteristic movements, Hobey designs various rod control mechanisms to make the puppets themselves move in an incredibly life-like manner. The “Foamies” are presented using both stage and house performance spaces, often flying or “walking” right out over the audiences’ heads!

Location: Theatre Level