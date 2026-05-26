History (and Prehistory) of Alabama's State Fossil

Learn about the 60-foot prehistoric whale that once swam in the waters of our state.

Celebrate our summer reading theme, Unearth a Story, by learning more about our state fossil.

Dr. Bill Deutsch, an aquatic ecologist and author of Ancient Life in Alabama, highlights the state’s rich paleontological history, including the 1984 designation of Basilosaurus cetoides as the official state fossil. This 60-foot Eocene whale is legally protected from removal without governor consent. This large marine mammal could reach lengths of 60 feet or more, inhabiting a shallow sea that once covered southern Alabama.

Location: Fitzgerald Room