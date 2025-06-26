"Heaven": Ladies Bible Study

The Church on the Bluff's newest Bible study for ladies is on Heaven and will run for seven weeks, June 5-July 17. The ladies will meet weekly at 5:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

More about this study: Heaven. Who goes there? Where is it? What will we do there? Questions like these arise when we consider an eternal future beyond this physical life. How can we know the truth about what comes next? Jennifer Rothschild explores the subject of Heaven from a biblical perspective. She will separate what’s true about Heaven from what’s based on legend, media depictions and hopeful guesses. As you walk through the study, you'll not only have a chance to gain a deeper understanding of what God has prepared for His children, but also learn how to live with confidence today as you look forward to the glorious unending that awaits. Don't just wonder about Heaven. Embrace it with a faith that turns anticipation into excitement and peace.