The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this year.

Say goodbye to the Hoover Hayride and Family Night, and say hello to Hay Hoover, a similar event that is being moved to a daytime weekend date.

WHERE: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

WHEN: Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST: Admission is free; food available for purchase