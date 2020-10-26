Haunted Hopscotch

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A Halloween take on a classic activity. Jump, hop and skip your way to the library!

Activity available Mon, Oct 26 - Sat, Oct 31

Note: There will not be any traditional trick-or-treat in the library this year.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family, Library
to
Google Calendar - Haunted Hopscotch - 2020-10-26 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Haunted Hopscotch - 2020-10-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Haunted Hopscotch - 2020-10-26 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Haunted Hopscotch - 2020-10-26 09:00:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

September

October

November

December

January

February

March

Submit Yours