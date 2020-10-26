Haunted Hopscotch

A Halloween take on a classic activity. Jump, hop and skip your way to the library!
Activity available Mon, Oct 26 - Sat, Oct 31
Note: There will not be any traditional trick-or-treat in the library this year.
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
A Halloween take on a classic activity. Jump, hop and skip your way to the library!
Activity available Mon, Oct 26 - Sat, Oct 31
Note: There will not be any traditional trick-or-treat in the library this year.
Hoover Sun LLC