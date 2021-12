Hats for Cats is holding a Pop-Up Shop at the Gatos & Beans cat cafe at 4348 Third Court S. in Birmingham, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, as a benefit for the Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue in Hoover. Items being sold include Christmas stockings, fleece hats (for people), pet bandanas and tabby treats.