The Women’s Service Board hosts its 18th annual Harvest of Hope at Home on Oct. 21, 2021. A gourmet meal delivery event where guests will have a three-course meal for two and carefully curated wine pairing delivered to their homes. In addition, sponsors and their guests will get exclusive Cornerstone gifts and the chance to win a trip for six to St. James Club in Antigua. Bid on silent auction items from home through an online auction, which will go live Oct. 19.

All proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools.