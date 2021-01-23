Hands-on Neapolitan Pizza Class

Get your friends and join us for a super fun socially-distanced activity: pizza making! During this hands-on class, led by Chef Benard and Giuliana Russo-Skinner, all participants will make their own pizza while learning about the origins and the variations of the most loved Italian dish. Price is $35 + taxes. Tickets include pizza class, lunch (your freshly made pizza with toppings & Italian kisses) and 1 alcoholic beverage of your choice! Spots are limited, so secure yours in advance!

For any questions text us at 205-623-6004

MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND.