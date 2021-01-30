Hands-on Farfalle Pasta Class

During this socially-distanced hands-on class, led by Chef Benard and Giuliana Russo-Skinner, all participants will make their own farfalle (bow tie) pasta following one of the most ancient and wholesome recipes of the most loved Italian dish. We will also learn about the true Italian traditions, history and some fun facts related to this dish!

Price is $35 per person + taxes. Tickets include ingredients, class, full meal and recipes! Spots are limited, so secure yours in advance!

MENU: Razzo Salad, Herbed Crostini, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Housemade Garlic Knot Roll, Bow-Tie Pasta with Chicken Alfredo, Pistachio Cannolis