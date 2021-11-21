Handel's MESSIAH
The 74th annual presentation of Handel's Messiah will be presented at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 21st, at 3:00 p.m. by the Alabama Civic Chorale and members of Alabama Symphony. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. The performance is free. Child care is provided. This is a wonderful and meaningful way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com for more information. To make your reservation go to www.alabamacivicchorale.com/messiah2021.
