The 74th annual presentation of the masterpiece, Handel's Messiah, with orchestra and organ, has been recognized as one of the oldest in America. On November 21st, at 3:00 p.m. the 100 voice chorus of the Alabama Civic Chorale, soloists, and members of Alabama Symphony will present this timeless work for all to enjoy. The performance is free. Early arrival is suggested. Child care is provided.