Hand in Paw's Picasso Pets 2023

Join Hand in Paw's 22nd annual signature auction, Picasso Pets, to help bring animal-assisted therapy to those who need it most. The Tutus and Top Hats-themed gala will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Harbert Center.

The whimsical evening will start with a cocktail reception featuring drinks, wine pull, photo booth, live auction previews and more. Following the reception, guests can see the official debut of the 2023 Picasso Pets paintings. These paintings are created by prominent local artists who work with patrons and their pets to create commissioned pieces. There will be a live auction and seated dinner, and Hand in Paw therapy teams will interact with guests throughout the event.

Picasso Pets was created to celebrate animals' ability to help people have a brighter day, to heal and to realize their potential. All funds raised enable Hand in Paw to carry out its mission to improve human health and well-being.