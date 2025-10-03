Join us at Hoover's hottest new hangout, Board In Birmingham, for the ultimate Hallow-MEAN Girls Party featuring a costume contest, spooky-fun drink specials, chic permanent jewelry, a glam photo booth, and delicious hors d’oeuvres to keep you fueled all night.

Come dressed as either a character from the movie "Mean Girls" or in any Halloween costume! We are giving out lots of Best Dressed prizes! It's going to be a frightfully fetch night!

Ages 18 and up. All genders welcome. Tickets are $29.95 and can be purchased in advance on BoardBham.com but don't wait to get to the door because this will sell out!

“In the real world, Halloween is when kids dress up and beg for candy. In Girl World, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.” - Cady Heron