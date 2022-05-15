Hale-Joseph Home Open House

to

Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Tour the historic Hale-Joseph Home at 2136 Bluff Road in Bluff Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. Hosted by the Hoover Historical Society. Light refreshments and music by a Hoover High School jazz ensemble. The Hoover Historical Society plans to hand out scholarships to students from Hoover City Schools at 3 p.m. The Folklore Pioneer Center across the street also will be open for tours led by Hoover Historical Society members.

Info

Hale-Joseph House 2136 Bluff Rd, Hoover, Alabama 35226
events
to
Google Calendar - Hale-Joseph Home Open House - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hale-Joseph Home Open House - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hale-Joseph Home Open House - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hale-Joseph Home Open House - 2022-05-15 14:00:00 ical