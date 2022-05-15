Hale-Joseph Home Open House

Tour the historic Hale-Joseph Home at 2136 Bluff Road in Bluff Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. Hosted by the Hoover Historical Society. Light refreshments and music by a Hoover High School jazz ensemble. The Hoover Historical Society plans to hand out scholarships to students from Hoover City Schools at 3 p.m. The Folklore Pioneer Center across the street also will be open for tours led by Hoover Historical Society members.