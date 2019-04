A monthly showcase of the best local & regional stand-up comics gathered together to bring joy & laughter to the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama! Don't we all need to laugh a little more?

5/4 lineup: Junior Cook, Ernie Kennamer, Beth Bloomfield, Comedian Hollywood & all the way from Nashville - Patrick Devine!

$5 cover. Stay after the show for mingling, dancing & great live music from Razzmatazz! Cheap date night alert!