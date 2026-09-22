53rd Annual Birmingham Greek Food Festival Returns October 1–3, 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Get ready to “become Greek for the weekend” as the 53rd Annual Birmingham Greek Food Festival returns October 1–3, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity–Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 307 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural event, the Greek Food Festival is a celebration of food, music, dancing, faith, and community. For four generations, Birmingham’s Greek community has welcomed the city with an act of love and hospitality—and thousands of returning patrons have made the festival a beloved annual tradition.

Festival-goers can enjoy authentic Greek cuisine prepared homemade by parishioners using fresh, high-quality ingredients. From savory entrees to delicious Greek pastries, every dish offers a taste of Greece and the generations-old recipes cherished by the community.

In addition to great food, visitors can enjoy Greek music, traditional dancing, and a warm, spirited atmosphere that welcomes everyone like family. Greek dancers of all ages will perform throughout all three days of the festival.

The open-air festival offers free admission, with tented outdoor seating available for dining. Food plates are individually priced, while Greek pastries will be pre-packaged and available for purchase in the food lines. Coca-Cola products, as well as Greek beer and wines, will also be available.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll through the Greek Marketplace, featuring Mediterranean and Orthodox souvenirs and specialty items.

Convenient Drive-Thru Available

For those on the go, the festival’s popular drive-thru will be open all three days from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. No advance order is necessary. Festival servers will greet guests, take orders large or small, and deliver food directly to vehicles.

Explore Birmingham’s Greek Orthodox Heritage

The festival also provides an opportunity to experience the historic Holy Trinity–Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish, chartered in 1906 and recognized as the fourth-oldest Greek Orthodox parish in the Southeast.

Visitors can take self-guided tours of the church throughout the festival and learn more about its beautiful Byzantine interior and Orthodox Christian traditions. Parishioners will be available to answer questions. School and church groups are encouraged to call ahead to schedule a tour.

Giving Back to the Community

Since 1972, the Birmingham Greek Food Festival has donated more than $3 million to local and national charities, demonstrating the Greek community’s longstanding commitment to giving back.

The 2026 festival beneficiaries are:

Food For Our Journey

Life on Wheels Birmingham

The Foundry Ministries

Over the years, festival proceeds have supported organizations including Children’s of Alabama, Magic Moments, The Bell Center, The Exceptional Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Firehouse Ministries, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Pathways, Family Connection, The WellHouse, Jimmie Hale Mission, SafeHouse, Alabama Kidney Foundation, MS Society, Greater Birmingham Ministries, Urban Ministry, First Light, and many others.

The Greek Food Festival is made possible through the dedication of the parishioners of Holy Trinity–Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and the generous support of festival sponsors.

53rd Annual Birmingham Greek Food Festival

October 1–3, 2026 | 10:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity–Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

307 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

GreekFestBirmingham.com