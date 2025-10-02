Become Greek for the weekend at the 52nd Annual Greek Food Festival set for October 2-4, 2025 from 10:30am-9:30pm. The Greek Festival, is Birmingham’s oldest and most anticipated cultural event that offers an abundance of delicious Greek cuisine. The festival has been an act of love from Birmingham’s Greek community to the city going back four generations. Enjoy delicious Greek cuisine prepared by the parishioners of the community and served by them during the Greek Food Festival weekend.d

All entrees and desserts are homemade and are comprised of only the freshest and finest ingredients available. In addition to the authentic Greek food you will enjoy Greek music, dancing, and a warm spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. Greek dancers of all ages will be performing all three days. As thousands of returning patrons can attest, you will leave a devoted fan.

The open air festival offers free admission. Outside tented seating for dining will be available. Food plates are individually priced and the Greek pastries will be pre-packaged and sold in the food lines. Coca Cola products will be available along with Greek beer and wines. Be sure to stroll through The Greek Market Place which has Mediterranean and Orthodox souvenirs. Free parking is located in the former Liberty National parking garage located one block away on 20th Street (Richard Arrington Blvd) between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

The convenient drive-thru is available all three days from 10:30am-7pm. No need to call ahead and place your order. Our servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver right to your vehicle.

The Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish was chartered in 1906, and is the 4th oldest Greek Orthodox parish in the Southeast. The beautiful and inspiring Byzantine interior of the basilica enhances the Orthodox Christian’s worship of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Self-guided tours will be available during the three day festival and parishioners will be available to answer any questions. Please call ahead to schedule a tour for school and church groups.

Since 1972 and with your help the Greek Festival has donated over $3 Million to local and national charities. In recent years, these charities have included: Children’s of Alabama, Magic Moments, The Bell Center, The Exceptional Foundation, The Ronald McDonald House, The Firehouse Ministries, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Pathways, Family Connection, The Wellhouse, Jimmie Hale Mission, Safe House, Alabama Kidney Foundation, MS Society, and The Greater Birmingham Ministries, Urban Ministry, and First Light. The 2025 charity beneficiaries of the Greek Food Festival is Firehouse Ministries, First Light and Urban Ministry.

The Greek Festival is made possible by our Holy Trinity Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parishioners and our generous sponsors Alabama Beverage, Coca Cola, and many more local Birmingham, Alabama businesses. For sponsorship opportunities visit GreekFestBirmingham.org

