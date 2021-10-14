Greek Festival

Become Greek for the weekend at the 48th Annual Greek Food Festival set for Oct. 14-16 from 10:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m. The festival goes back four generations.

All entrees and desserts are homemade, and they have been for 48 years since the festival began. Menu offerings include souvlakia, pastichio, Greek chicken, spanokopeta, dolmathes, veggie plates, Greek salad, gyros and more. There will also be a choice of homemade Greek pastries, including baklava, kourambethes, melomakarana, koulourakia, loukamathes, and many more. In addition to the authentic Greek food, there will be Greek music and dancing,. Greek dancers of all ages will perform all three days.

The open-air festival offers free admission. Outside tented seating for dining will be available. Food plates are individually priced, and the Greek pastries will be pre-packaged and sold in the food lines. Coca-Cola products will be available along with Greek beer and wines. The Greek Market Place has Mediterranean and Orthodox Christian souvenirs. Free parking is ln the former Liberty National parking building one block away on 20th Street (Richard Arrington Boulevard) between Third and Fourth Avenue.

The drive thru is available all three days from 10:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m. No need to call ahead and place your order. Servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver to your vehicle. Online ordering will be available at www.bhamgreekfestival.com.

The Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox parish was chartered in 1906 and is the fourth oldest Greek Orthodox parish in the Southeast. Self-guided tours will be available during the three-day festival ,and parishioners will be available to answer questions between 10:30 a.m – and 9 p.m. Please call ahead to schedule a tour for school and church groups.

A car raffle will be available online to help raise money for local and national charitable organizations. Serra Nissan has donated a fully inspected, ready-to-drive Nissan Rogue. The raffle will be drawn on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. at the Greek Festival. A raffle ticket will cost $20, or purchase three for $50. First place will win the Nissan, second place will win $5,000, and third place will win 2,500. To purchase tickets, please visit www.greekfest21.com.

Since 1972, the Greek Food Festival has greatly impacted many charitable organizations by donating a portion of the festival proceeds, totaling more than $3 million to local and national charities. In recent years, these charities have included: Magic Moments, The Bell Center, The Exceptional Foundation, The Ronald McDonald House, The Fire House Shelter, Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama, Pathways, Family Connection, The Wellhouse, Jimmie Hale Mission, Safe House, Alabama Kidney Foundation, MS Society and Greater Birmingham Ministries.

Oct. 14-16

10:30 a m -9:30 p.m.

www.bhamgreekfestival.com

205-716-3088

307 19th St. South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Follow the Birmingham Greek Food Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.