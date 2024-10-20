Grand Opening of the Stumpery Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-4

The Birmingham Fern Society is proud to open the new Stumpery Garden at the beautiful Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

What is a stumpery? A collection of tree trunks and stumps arranged in such a way as to complement vast plantings of ferns and mosses, accented by companion plants is called a stumpery. Come meet the members of the Birmingham Fern Society who have labored diligently over the last 12 months to create this Stumpery Garden for you! Rare and captivating, this garden comes alive with all the flora and fauna of mid-Alabama. Be among the first to experience this Birmingham Treasure!!!