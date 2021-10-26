Grand Opening- East 59 Remote Locker

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join the library, Mayor Frank Brocato, and East 59 for the grand opening of East 59's remote locker. There will be a children's storytime, refreshments and a demonstration of the locker system.

East 59 Café - Lee Branch

East 59 Event Room

701 Doug Baker Blvd.

Hoover, AL 35242

For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800.

205-444-7800
