Grand Opening- East 59 Remote Locker
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join the library, Mayor Frank Brocato, and East 59 for the grand opening of East 59's remote locker. There will be a children's storytime, refreshments and a demonstration of the locker system.
Location:
East 59 Café - Lee Branch
East 59 Event Room
701 Doug Baker Blvd.
Hoover, AL 35242
For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800.
