Grace on the Bluff
Church on the Bluff 2211 McGwier Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Mark your calendar for Grace on the Bluff 2025 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Grace on the Bluff is our way of showing our community the love of Christ.
It is like a yard sale, except everything is free. We don’t accept cash donations.
We are giving our community a gift, just like God's grace is a gift.
We hope that you will stop by and share in God's grace with us.
Everyone is welcome, take what you need or just something you want.
Info
