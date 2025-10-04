Mark your calendar for Grace on the Bluff 2025 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Grace on the Bluff is our way of showing our community the love of Christ.

It is like a yard sale, except everything is free. We don’t accept cash donations.

We are giving our community a gift, just like God's grace is a gift.

We hope that you will stop by and share in God's grace with us.

Everyone is welcome, take what you need or just something you want.