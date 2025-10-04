Grace on the Bluff

to

Church on the Bluff 2211 McGwier Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Mark your calendar for Grace on the Bluff 2025 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Grace on the Bluff is our way of showing our community the love of Christ.

It is like a yard sale, except everything is free. We don’t accept cash donations.

We are giving our community a gift, just like God's grace is a gift.

We hope that you will stop by and share in God's grace with us.

Everyone is welcome, take what you need or just something you want.

Info

Church on the Bluff 2211 McGwier Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Charity & Fundraisers, Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Grace on the Bluff - 2025-10-04 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grace on the Bluff - 2025-10-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grace on the Bluff - 2025-10-04 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grace on the Bluff - 2025-10-04 08:00:00 ical