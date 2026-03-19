Got Sun? Grow Food!

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Think you need a big backyard to grow vegetables? Think again! Learn how to grow fresh veggies in any sunny spot—from suburban gardens to patios and balconies. Advanced Master Gardener Karen Mitchell will discuss how to choose the best vegetables for your space and inspire you with easy, rewarding options for a spring and summer garden. Perfect for beginners and small-space gardeners.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25

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Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Education & Learning, events, Home & Garden
2054143950
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