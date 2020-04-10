You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs. Two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” have been added to the twelve numbers from the original version, which include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime,” and “Happiness.”

SHOWTIMES

Thurs-Sat, 7:30 PM

Sat-Sun, 2 PM

*Sat, 10 AM

*Sensory-friendly performance: Saturday, April 11 at 10 AM