GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls!

to

online Hoover, Alabama

In this virtual career fair, you’ll meet women from a variety of career backgrounds! They’ll share tips and best practices to help girls with the skills they need to get the perfect job, or help them determine what career field they are most drawn to! Attend via Zoom.

Discover the skills needed to:

-Land an interview

-Build your resume

-Impress recruiters

Discover why it matters to:

-Volunteer

-Be Inclusive in the workplace

-Find a mentor

-Find your passion

Info

online Hoover, Alabama
Business & Career, events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls! - 2023-02-04 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls! - 2023-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls! - 2023-02-04 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - GirlSpring Virtual Career Day for Girls! - 2023-02-04 13:00:00 ical