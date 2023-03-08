GirlSpring Trivia Night: International Women’s Day

GirlSpring's Teen Leadership Group, the Springboarders, leads an interactive Trivia Night. Celebrate the accomplishments of girls and women everywhere while testing your knowledge! Learn more about GirlSpring and see if you want to join! They are taking applications for this dynamic leadership group through May 31. RSVP for this free event to see if it's a good fit for you! Open to girls 13-18.

Plus, prizes awarded for trivia winners!