GirlSpring Presents - "The Social Dilemma" Netflix TeleParty

GirlSpring presents a Netflix TeleParty screening of "The Social Dilemma"

We tweet, we like and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen. Watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix. Learn more at thesocialdilemma.com.

Note: You must have an active Netflix subscription to join the teleparty.

After the film, there will be a follow-up discussion Aug. 22 about the effects of social media on mental health. Search GirlSpring for details.