GirlSpring Presents - "The Social Dilemma" Follow-up Discussion

Watch "The Social Dilemma" at GirlSpring's TeleParty on Aug.18 at 6 p.m, or anytime on Netflix, then join for a follow-up discussion and talk about the impact of social media on mental health.

The UAB Department of Medicine's Dr.  Tina Simpson and Division of Adolescent Medicine Fellow Dr. Charisse Graham, along with members of GirlSpring's Teen Leadership Group, will lead a discussion on the film and social media's affect on health.

The Mental Health Dilemma: 30% of 18-44-year-olds feel anxious if they haven’t checked Facebook in the past two hours. Big Tech’s promise to keep us connected has given rise to a host of unintended consequences that threaten the health of people and society.

How is our growing reliance on technology and social media impacting you? Watch @The Social Dilemma on Netflix. Follow-up discussion at thesocialdilemma.com.

