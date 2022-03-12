GirlSpring Film Screening of "Hidden Figures"

Join GirlSpring for a free film screening of “Hidden Figures” on Saturday, March 12, at ArtPlay.

2 p.m. – Meet GirlSpring’s Springboarders, Teen Leadership Group for Girls

The group is taking applications. Open to girls ages 13-18 (girls cannot be older than high school juniors when applying), this diverse group addresses issues that all girls face by creating content on GirlSpring's website for girls by girls. They write articles and poetry, create artwork and podcasts, interview successful women from the community and discuss important issues surrounding social justice, girls empowerment and more. Attendees are invited to meet the members, see if this is the group for them and watch a free film.

2:30 p.m. – Showtime

**Popcorn provided

Contact kristen@girlspring.com with any questions.