Game Plan for Greatness - Dr. Kevin Elko

Dr. Kevin Elko will continue his Game Plan for Greatness tour May 17 at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa. In the four-part seminar, Elko will focus on developing personal skills vital to building a lifetime of success. Participants will learn how to motivate themselves and leave with a 90-day plan on how to make reaching goals a reality. Sessions include: developing personal self-talk and wiring your brain for greater success, developing a 90-day plan to execute, identifying intrinsic motivation triggers, and using self talk to eliminate mental clutter. Elko spends the day motivating and connecting with people on what it means to create a language for greater success and how that language will change the way you look at the world and the world looks at you. Tickets are $225 per person and $1,300 for a table of six. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

As a performance coach, as well as a corporate and inspirational speaker to teams and businesses, Elko is committed to helping others learn their true potential. In professional sports, he has consulted with various successful NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. In college sports, Elko has worked with seven BCS National Championship football teams, including the University of Miami, LSU, Florida State University and current reigning national champion the University of Alabama.