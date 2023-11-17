Game Night

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Heed the call of the tabletop and come out to the library for a night of board game fun!

Meet up with friends or make some new ones, then crush them in your favorite game. We have a great selection of board games available but you are welcome to bring a favorite of your own to share. Plus, enter your name for some lovely door prizes!

Location: Plaza

