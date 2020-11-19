Friends Trivia Night
Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila 616 Preserve Pkwy, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Who is your favorite friend? Rachel, Chandler, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey?
Bring your friends out to Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila to show off your FRIENDS knowledge! We'll have great prizes and a lot of fun. North Alabama Trivia puts on a great, safe Live Trivia night. Thanks to Jose Cuervo for sponsoring this fun event!
