Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Performance at 2 p.m. Light refreshments at 1 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

Jungle Gardenia perfume, home cooking, wise warnings and a forgiving heart — they're all part of a mother's story. A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: mom. Presented by the Friends of the Hoover Library.

Get tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1151053

LOCATION: Hoover Library Theatre level

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7888
to
Google Calendar - Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind - 2023-05-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind - 2023-05-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind - 2023-05-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind - 2023-05-07 14:00:00 ical