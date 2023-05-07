Dolores Hydock Momorabilia: Stories About Mothers and the Ties That Bind

Performance at 2 p.m. Light refreshments at 1 p.m. Reserved seat tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

Jungle Gardenia perfume, home cooking, wise warnings and a forgiving heart — they're all part of a mother's story. A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: mom. Presented by the Friends of the Hoover Library.

Get tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1151053

LOCATION: Hoover Library Theatre level