Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Archivist and historian Elizabeth Wells discusses Judson College and the history of women's education. Program at 10 am. Friends business meeting follows. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms, Southern Voices Gallery

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells - 2022-03-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells - 2022-03-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells - 2022-03-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells - 2022-03-07 10:00:00 ical