Friends of Hoover Public Library with Elizabeth Wells
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Archivist and historian Elizabeth Wells discusses Judson College and the history of women's education. Program at 10 am. Friends business meeting follows. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms, Southern Voices Gallery
