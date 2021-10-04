Friends of Hoover Public Library: What is Better Basics?

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Better Basics seeks to make a positive difference in the lives of children and their families by advancing reading and mathematical literacy. Friends of the Hoover Public Library business meeting follows program. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7840 for more information.

Location: Fitzgerald and Shakespeare Rooms

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7840
