Friends of Hoover Library - 40th Anniversary Celebration

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Forty years ago, a group formed with the goal of establishing a library. Their hard work and advocacy supports the Hoover Library to this day. Join us to celebrate! Join or renew your membership!

For more information about the Friends of the Hoover Public Library or to join or donate online, click: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/friends. Also connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofhooverlibrary.

LOCATION: Plaza

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Friends of Hoover Library - 40th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-04-02 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Hoover Library - 40th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-04-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of Hoover Library - 40th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-04-02 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of Hoover Library - 40th Anniversary Celebration - 2023-04-02 14:00:00 ical