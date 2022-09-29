Friends Fall Book Sale: Preview Sale

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Friends of the Hoover Public Library members can shop early at the Preview Sale. Not a member? Join at the door; memberships begin at just $15. ncludes hardbacks, paperbacks, children's books, DVDs, audiobooks, music and more. Most items are priced under $1. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library. Call 205-444-7774 for more information. LOCATION: Theater Level

Hoover Public Library
205-444-7774
