French Conversation Club on Zoom
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Practice your French and celebrate the culture!
Adults of all ability levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to attend! We’ll "meet" virtually on Zoom, under the guidance of Sharon Repp. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions or to register, email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.
