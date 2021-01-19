French Conversation Club on Zoom

Practice your French and celebrate the culture!

Adults of all ability levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to attend! We’ll "meet" virtually on Zoom, under the guidance of Sharon Repp. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions or to register, email Kim at hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.

