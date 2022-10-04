French Conversation Club
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Practice your French and celebrate the culture. All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to practice their French. Use what you know or expand your vocabulary with the help of a trained facilitator. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions, call 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org. Location: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald Room
