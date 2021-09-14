French Conversation Club

Practice your French and celebrate the culture.

All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to practice their French. Join in person in the library meeting rooms or virtually on Zoom. Use what you know or expand your vocabulary with the help of a trained facilitator. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions, call 444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org for the Zoom link.

Location: Fitzgerald Room and on Zoom