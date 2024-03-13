Free Alzheimer's educational conference for Birmingham-area residents

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will hold a free educational conference on March 13th at 10:00 am CST that will provide Alabama residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, support services and more.

A Q&A will follow each session in which attendees can ask the experts questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with one other. There will also be free memory screenings conducted throughout the day.

The free educational conference is open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.