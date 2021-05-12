Before You Fold: Learning Origami
to
Virtual Hoover, Alabama
Arts members and Virtual Arts Pass subscribers are invited to join teaching artist Debi Strevy for an origami art mini-workshop. Strevy will share her knowledge in this ancient Japanese art form and techniques for these paper creations.
Become a Virtual Arts Pass subscriber here >> https://bit.ly/VirtualArtsPass << to attend this event and more virtual arts experiences this month.
Info
Virtual Hoover, Alabama
Art & Exhibitions, Entertainment, Kids & Family