Flicks Among the Flowers returns this fall with a showing of "The Addams Family" presented by Gunn Dermatology and hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board.

This free, family–friendly event will feature a costume contest for the kids. Gates open at 5 p.m. Movie will begin at sunset (around 6:30 p.m.). Bring a blanket or a low-profile lawn chair.

A suggested donation of $5 is encouraged. All donations received will support the Birmingham Botanical Gardens summer intern program.