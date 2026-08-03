Flawless Delivery Hospitality Training

Get Hospitality Training completely free! Visit www.flawlessal.com for more information on this training. Certificate awarded on completion. August 24-25 at Fairfield Inn Bessemer. One overnight is required and paid for. Dinner a local restaurant included. Here is the link to register!

https://learnwithamla.org/#/signup-form

August 24-25, 2026

Great for hotels, restaurants, any customer service jobs! Certification awarded at the conclusion.