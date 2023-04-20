Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana: Fronteras

Immersive Flamenco Experience

The company, Flamenco Vivo, co-founded by Carlota Santana in 1983, furthers the art form as a way to build cultural bridges through the diverse influences of Gitano (Roma), Spanish, Judaic, Arabic and Latin American music and dance. Choreographed by José Maldonado and Karen Lugo, with an original score by José Luis de la Paz, their new evening-length piece, Fronteras, is sure to strike a visceral chord with audiences using flamenco’s innate ability to embody and express the purity, rhythms and intensity of the human condition in this powerful piece about life and connectedness.

Tickets: $32 plus processing fees

Click here for ticket information: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing.

Purchasing links coming soon.

LOCATION: Theatre Level