Five Points South’s 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get ready to party in Five Points South!

Eat, Drink & Be GREEN for Birmingham’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade taking place in Five Points South on Saturday, March 19 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Organized by the Five Points Alliance and The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society, the procession will start at Southern Research on 9th Avenue South, make its way through Five Points South and end at 13th Avenue South. The parade grand marshal will be Noah Galloway, former U.S. Army soldier, motivational speaker, extreme sports enthusiast and former contestant on Dancing with the Stars and American Grit. Some of the groups participating in the parade include the Westwood Academy Dancers, The World Games, Magic City Disco and more.

Stay the day in Five Points and enjoy the festivities ALL DAY from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials at participating Five Points South restaurants and bars, including 5 Point Public House & Oyster Bar, Black Market Bar & Grill, Dave’s Pub, Filter-Coffee Parlor, Iron City Pizza Co., Little Italy's Pizza and Pints, Mellow Mushroom, Sleek Sports Bar, The Hive and Unplugged Bar. Specials include everything from Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepherd's Pie and Cheese Curds, to Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Lattes, Irish Mules and Irish Car Bombs, plus Guinness and Tullamore Dew Shots! View these menu offerings and more at https://stpatsfivepoints.com/38th-annual-st-patricks-parade/.

The live music entertainment schedule includes: Hooley (11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.) at Iron City Pizza Co.; Jerome Walls (3-5 p.m.), Matt Broach & Whitney Cox (5-7 p.m.), and Poseidon - Toby Harrison (8-11 p.m.) at Black Market Bar & Grill; DJ Matrix (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at The Hive; Love Rat (3-6 p.m.) and The Stepdads (7-10 p.m.) at Little Italy Pizza & Pints; The Yellow Dandies (11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.), Hooley (2:45-6 p.m.) and Edmonds Butler Band (8-11 p.m.) at Dave’s Pub; and Marshall Mikesell (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.) at 5 Point Public House & Oyster Bar.

With Five Points South being an approved entertainment district, participating bars and restaurants within the district boundaries may sell beverages to individuals who walk the streets of Five Points participating in the parade and all of the St. Patrick’s Celebrations!

Parking is available in the Five Points parking deck at 2012 Magnolia Ave. for a $4 day rate.

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: Guinness Beer, Alabama Crown, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio, the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office, the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration and parade, including a listing of events, restaurant specials, parade map and more, visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/. And, if you and your crew want to strut your stuff in the parade, just click on the "Join the Parade" tab on this website!