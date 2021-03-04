First Thursday Fiction Book Group

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join us to discuss Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize winning The Nickel Boys on Zoom.

The Nickel Boys describes life in a reform school from the point of view of a young Black teenager. Whitehead based Nickel Academy on the real life Dozier School, a Florida facility that ran for over a century, until a university investigation publicized its racist and abusive practices.

Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event, or click here to join on the day of the program.

