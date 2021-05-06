First Thursday Fiction Book Group via Zoom

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Discuss Ann Napolitano's "Dear Edward" on Zoom.

"Dear Edward" is at once a transcendent coming-of-age story, a multidimensional portrait of an unforgettable cast of characters and a breathtaking illustration of all the ways a broken heart learns to love again.

Register on the library website for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event. Call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Adult Program

Info

events, Library
205-444-7820
