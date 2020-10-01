First Thursday Fiction Book Group: The Giver of Stars

We will gather virtually using Zoom to discuss Jojo Moyes' book, The Giver of Stars. Based on a true story rooted in America’s past, The Giver of Stars is unparalleled in its scope and epic in its storytelling. Funny, heartbreaking, enthralling, it is destined to become a modern classic–a richly rewarding novel of women’s friendship, of true love, and of what happens when we reach beyond our grasp for the great beyond. As the Washington Post says, "An impulsive British woman, her band of librarians on horseback, a punishing winter in Southern Appalachia, moonshiners with itchy trigger fingers and the town’s coal tycoon just begging them to shoot: What could possibly go wrong?" For more information on joining the book group and getting details on our Zoom connection, sign up for our monthly newsletter here and select "HPL's Fiction Book Groups".

