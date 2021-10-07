First Thursday Fiction Book Group

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Discuss Bernadine Evaristo's Booker Prize winning novel "Girl, Woman, Other."

The Hoover Public Library's book groups are a way to delve deeper into your love of literature by sharing it with others. Refreshments included.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

Age group: Adults

Location: Fitzgerald Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - First Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-10-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-10-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-10-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Thursday Fiction Book Group - 2021-10-07 10:00:00 ical