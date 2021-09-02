First Thursday Fiction Book Group

Join to discuss "The Stationary Shop" by Marjan Kamali.

Roya, a dreamy, idealistic teenager living amid the political upheaval of 1953 Tehran, finds a literary oasis in kindly Mr. Fakhri’s neighborhood stationery shop, stocked with books and pens and bottles of jewel-colored ink. Then Mr. Fakhri, with a keen instinct for a budding romance, introduces Roya to his other favorite customer—handsome Bahman, who has a burning passion for justice and a love for Rumi’s poetry — and she loses her heart at once. Their romance blossoms, and the little stationery shop remains their favorite place in all of Tehran.

